Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pembina Pipeline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.69.

Shares of PBA stock opened at $23.58 on Monday. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $40.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.161 dividend. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 94.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBA. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 66.7% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 524.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 73.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 39.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 41.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

