Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,715,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $774,972,000 after purchasing an additional 894,796 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 47.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,945,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,990 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Paychex by 213.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,896,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654,543 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 771.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,725,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Paychex by 39.9% in the second quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,346,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,728,000 after acquiring an additional 668,577 shares in the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $91.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.17. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $94.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Paychex had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.67%.

In other Paychex news, VP John B. Gibson sold 14,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $1,169,174.86. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 63,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $5,162,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,162 shares in the company, valued at $10,419,654.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 503,009 shares of company stock worth $43,138,670. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.92.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.