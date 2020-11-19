Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

PTN stock opened at $0.44 on Thursday. Palatin Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $0.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Palatin Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

