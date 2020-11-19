OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $95.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.24% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “OSI Systems is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries. The Company combines more than 40 years of electronics engineering and manufacturing experience with offices and production facilities in more than a dozen countries to implement a strategy of expansion into selective end product markets. Their Research and Development teams are focused on expanding and enhancing their product portfolios and delivering breakthrough technology solutions and are making technological advances designed to keep pace with their rapidly changing marketplace. They have three operating divisions: Security division, Healthcare division & Optoelectronics & Manufacturing division. “

OSIS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. B. Riley increased their target price on OSI Systems from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. OSI Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $85.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.14. OSI Systems has a 1 year low of $49.96 and a 1 year high of $102.81. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.06.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $254.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that OSI Systems will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $1,993,908.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,216,809.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Good sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $96,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,866 shares of company stock worth $3,524,177 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSIS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in OSI Systems in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 14.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,502,000 after purchasing an additional 73,522 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 17.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 207.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 9,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

