OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) and AVITA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RCEL) Critical Review

AVITA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RCEL) and OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for AVITA Therapeutics and OrthoPediatrics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AVITA Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 OrthoPediatrics 0 0 6 0 3.00

AVITA Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 53.24%. OrthoPediatrics has a consensus target price of $53.50, indicating a potential upside of 19.31%. Given AVITA Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe AVITA Therapeutics is more favorable than OrthoPediatrics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.6% of AVITA Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.3% of OrthoPediatrics shares are held by institutional investors. 33.6% of OrthoPediatrics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

AVITA Therapeutics has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OrthoPediatrics has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AVITA Therapeutics and OrthoPediatrics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVITA Therapeutics $14.26 million 34.63 -$42.03 million ($2.07) -11.03 OrthoPediatrics $72.55 million 12.09 -$13.73 million ($0.87) -51.54

OrthoPediatrics has higher revenue and earnings than AVITA Therapeutics. OrthoPediatrics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AVITA Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AVITA Therapeutics and OrthoPediatrics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVITA Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A OrthoPediatrics -34.26% -12.65% -9.51%

Summary

AVITA Therapeutics beats OrthoPediatrics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

AVITA Therapeutics Company Profile

AVITA Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo. The company's patented and proprietary platform technology provides treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a patient's own skin. Its lead product is RECELL System, a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of Spray-On Skin cells using a small sample of the patient's own skin for use in the treatment of acute thermal burns in patients eighteen years and older. The company has a research collaboration with the University of Colorado School of Medicine to establish and explore development of a spray-on treatment for patients with epidermolysis bullosa; and a research collaboration with Houston Methodist Research Institute to explore novel approaches for skin rejuvenation. AVITA Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Valencia, California.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products. Its products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail, PediLoc tibia, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, Spica Tables, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, Pediguard, Pediatric Nailing Platform, Femur system, Orthex, and QuickPack. The company serves pediatric orthopedic market, as well as pediatric orthopedic surgeons and caregivers. OrthoPediatrics Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

