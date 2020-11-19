Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 444,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796,961 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $5,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OPCH. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Option Care Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the first quarter worth $404,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the first quarter worth $6,320,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 60.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 7,421 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the second quarter worth $1,897,000. Institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

OPCH stock opened at $15.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.94 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $18.21.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $781.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.53 million. Option Care Health had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 331.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Option Care Health, Inc provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company offers immunoglobulin infusion therapy designed for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapy and services; infusion therapies for bleeding disorders; and other infusion therapies to treat various conditions, including heart failure, pain management, chemotherapy, and respiratory medications.

