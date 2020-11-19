OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,533 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COG. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 54.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,516 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, SSI Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,018,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel George Kevin Cunningham sold 54,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $1,014,643.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 52,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,106.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COG opened at $16.74 on Thursday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $22.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 0.23.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.89 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company’s revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cabot Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.58.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

