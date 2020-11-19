OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 461 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 120.2% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 46,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 25,170 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 16.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 631,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,193,000 after acquiring an additional 87,706 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 317.6% during the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 22,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 16,979 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 39.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 58,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 16,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WY. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

In other news, SVP James A. Kilberg sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $1,067,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 34,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $984,528.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,528.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WY opened at $28.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $31.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.20 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

