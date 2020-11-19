OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 430 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Perrigo by 16.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,499,000 after purchasing an additional 34,828 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,198,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,199,000 after buying an additional 215,903 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 16.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Perrigo in the third quarter worth approximately $889,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 17.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PRGO shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Perrigo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $48.19 on Thursday. Perrigo Company plc has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $63.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.25.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Perrigo had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.33%.

In other Perrigo news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.91 per share, for a total transaction of $211,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,343.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

