OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 284 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 489.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Craig Aaron sold 4,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $194,995.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,971 shares in the company, valued at $467,913.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

BorgWarner stock opened at $38.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.81. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.35.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

