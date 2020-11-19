OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 262 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in McKesson were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in McKesson by 2.1% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in McKesson by 23.4% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in McKesson by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in McKesson by 1.9% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its position in McKesson by 27.1% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,043,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,785. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.86.

McKesson stock opened at $176.53 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $112.60 and a 1-year high of $187.67. The firm has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.34 and a 200-day moving average of $152.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The company had revenue of $60.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

