OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 2,470 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,739,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,513,000 after buying an additional 495,112 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,185,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,508,000 after buying an additional 865,961 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,433,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,829,000 after purchasing an additional 360,552 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter worth $366,608,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 16.0% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,729,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,091,000 after purchasing an additional 652,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on FNF shares. ValuEngine lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

FNF stock opened at $35.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.29. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $49.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.99 and a 200-day moving average of $31.82.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

In related news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 131,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $4,097,040.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 504,464 shares in the company, valued at $15,683,785.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $1,683,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,231,770.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 412,502 shares of company stock valued at $13,154,525 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.