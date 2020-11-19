OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 1,918 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,747 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in HP were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 1,286.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $20.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 237.44%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of HP from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.21.

In related news, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $1,883,219.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,145.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 46,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $919,399.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

