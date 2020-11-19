OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 172 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,191 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in F5 Networks by 164.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,270,893 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $177,264,000 after acquiring an additional 790,058 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the second quarter valued at $83,778,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in F5 Networks by 100.6% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 440,213 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $61,401,000 after purchasing an additional 220,747 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 38.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 746,381 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $91,633,000 after acquiring an additional 208,220 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 253.6% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 239,391 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $33,389,000 after acquiring an additional 171,696 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FFIV. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.42.

FFIV opened at $155.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.78 and a 12-month high of $166.67.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $614.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.12 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Geng Lin sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.62, for a total transaction of $360,916.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,609.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.91, for a total transaction of $33,386.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,138.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,449 shares of company stock worth $1,224,452 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the availability, security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic.

