OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in UDR were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,722,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,099,683,000 after purchasing an additional 356,096 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,030,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,323 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,671,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,110,000 after purchasing an additional 472,300 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,344,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,653,000 after purchasing an additional 684,973 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in UDR by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,057,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,154,000 after buying an additional 56,395 shares during the period. 98.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UDR alerts:

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $38.62 on Thursday. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $29.20 and a one year high of $51.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 62.29, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.70.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.59). UDR had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $310.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Capital One Financial cut shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.79.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.