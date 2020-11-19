OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 79 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 19.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 393.3% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 39.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $300.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $271.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.47. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $155.17 and a 52 week high of $316.87. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 51.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.33. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Bio-Techne’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.16%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.55.

In other Bio-Techne news, CFO James Hippel sold 8,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.12, for a total transaction of $2,520,431.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,645,730.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,800 shares of company stock worth $5,905,082. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

