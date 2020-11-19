OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 325 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 11.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,676,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 88.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,652,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $125,207,000 after acquiring an additional 774,221 shares during the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter worth $37,885,000. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter worth $26,591,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 59.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 839,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,628,000 after purchasing an additional 313,213 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $71.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.24.

Shares of DRI opened at $110.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.02. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $125.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 12.45% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.34%.

In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total value of $95,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,112.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

