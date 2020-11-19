OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 126 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Waters were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Waters by 133.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,317,476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $233,510,000 after buying an additional 753,835 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in shares of Waters during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,512,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waters by 58.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 431,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,762,000 after purchasing an additional 158,275 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waters by 5,849.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 158,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,593,000 after purchasing an additional 155,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Waters by 57.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 167,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,779,000 after purchasing an additional 61,061 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

WAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Waters from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Waters from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Waters from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.36.

In other news, CFO Sherry Buck sold 17,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $3,878,128.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,702,554.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Robert G. Carson sold 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.95, for a total transaction of $519,042.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at $786,655.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 48,157 shares of company stock worth $10,577,771 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $224.69 on Thursday. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $154.39 and a 12-month high of $245.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $214.96 and its 200 day moving average is $203.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.23. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. On average, analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Article: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.