OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,094,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,319,581,000 after buying an additional 704,907 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,007,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,961,000 after buying an additional 4,100,259 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in CBRE Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,840,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,258,000 after buying an additional 221,198 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,806,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,809,000 after buying an additional 65,063 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in CBRE Group by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,806,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,141,000 after buying an additional 385,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.86.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $58.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.33. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.55.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 6,506 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $304,480.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,062,541.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 7,500 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $374,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,463,301.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

