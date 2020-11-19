OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 99.7% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $63.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.28. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $44.05 and a fifty-two week high of $77.29.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Amdocs has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, media industry, and other service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE, a line of services, including offer end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, data and intelligence, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that address various service provider business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

