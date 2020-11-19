OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $745,000 Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Stryker were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 64.4% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter worth $27,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter worth $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 43.3% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter worth $45,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SYK opened at $231.76 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $241.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $217.67 and a 200-day moving average of $198.28. The firm has a market cap of $87.09 billion, a PE ratio of 55.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Stryker from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Northland Securities started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Stryker from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.23.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

