OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $642,000 Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,069 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 26.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,725 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $21.85 on Thursday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $26.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.10.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JNPR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.52.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

