OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $538,000 Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Realty Income by 1.5% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 11.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 19,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 0.9% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 73.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:O opened at $61.19 on Thursday. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $84.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.75. The stock has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.57, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.65.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a nov 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.234 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on O shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.77.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

