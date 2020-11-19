OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $202,000 Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth about $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 57.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 35.6% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Shares of HII stock opened at $163.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.90. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.44 and a 52 week high of $279.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.67 and a 200-day moving average of $165.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.18 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HII shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $202.00 to $176.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.30.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Stephen R. Wilson sold 460 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total transaction of $72,201.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.