OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Edison International were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Edison International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Edison International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

EIX opened at $64.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.19, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.48. Edison International has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $78.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.77.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 54.26%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.27.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

