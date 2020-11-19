OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Insulet were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Insulet by 152.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,998 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,550,000 after acquiring an additional 23,547 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 254,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,283,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 89,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,113,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Insulet from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Insulet from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Insulet from $232.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Insulet from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Insulet from $165.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.82.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $259.27 on Thursday. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $121.00 and a 1-year high of $268.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 8.08 and a quick ratio of 7.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $244.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 926.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Insulet had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 3,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.11, for a total transaction of $751,675.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Fallon sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,498 shares in the company, valued at $4,162,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,415 shares of company stock worth $5,160,326 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

