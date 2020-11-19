OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 781 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,931 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,120,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,971,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,290 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 9,817,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $375,144,000 after buying an additional 117,770 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,262,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $219,873,000 after buying an additional 232,804 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,767,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $220,366,000 after buying an additional 39,300 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 5,253,549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $184,454,000 after buying an additional 166,825 shares during the period. 82.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.62.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $34.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $46.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.59 and its 200 day moving average is $37.64.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 36.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $399,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 178,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,008,582.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 77,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $3,164,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 298,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,174,522.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,979 shares of company stock worth $7,943,609 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

