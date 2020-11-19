OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 129 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,177 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 45.8% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $817,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management raised its position in Mastercard by 3.5% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 79,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MA has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Mastercard from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Compass Point increased their price target on Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mastercard from $338.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $348.18.

Shares of MA opened at $335.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $367.25. The company has a market cap of $334.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

In other news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,210,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total value of $2,164,951.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,021,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 550,868 shares of company stock worth $175,693,281. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

