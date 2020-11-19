OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Chevron were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 136.4% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Chevron by 36.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 338.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of CVX stock opened at $84.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.21. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $122.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Truist downgraded shares of Chevron to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.28.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.