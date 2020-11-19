OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMY. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 36,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 10,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 80,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after buying an additional 32,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 8,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.69.

NYSE:BMY opened at $62.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $145.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.21. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $45.76 and a 1-year high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $2,497,968.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,938,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in the following therapeutic classes: hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

