OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 809 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACGL. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 34.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 29,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACGL opened at $34.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.81. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $48.32.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACGL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. TheStreet raised Arch Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.70.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

