OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 638 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,295 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Oracle were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 2.2% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.4% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 9,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.8% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.8% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,039 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $56.25 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $62.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.09. The company has a market capitalization of $169.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Oracle from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.68.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,856,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 7,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $428,421.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 292,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,846,763.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,167. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

