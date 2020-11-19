OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 300 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 65.3% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,305,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,208,000 after buying an additional 910,407 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 373.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 951,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,677,000 after purchasing an additional 750,165 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter worth approximately $25,112,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 14.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,676,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,053,000 after purchasing an additional 707,444 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 54.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,098,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,745,000 after purchasing an additional 384,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.62.

Shares of TAP opened at $43.56 on Thursday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $61.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.08, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.91 and a 200-day moving average of $36.94.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.60. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Louis Vachon bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.28 per share, with a total value of $105,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,467 shares in the company, valued at $933,755.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.90 per share, with a total value of $36,900.00. 2.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Cape Line, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

