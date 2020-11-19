OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 182 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 48.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 23.6% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 5.5% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TYL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $342.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $357.50.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.28, for a total transaction of $5,556,480.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 152,838 shares in the company, valued at $53,077,580.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $4,122,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,311,429.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,500 shares of company stock worth $12,341,780. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TYL opened at $408.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $392.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $357.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.74. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $247.22 and a 12-month high of $429.91.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $285.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.07 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.