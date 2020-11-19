OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 1,674 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 999,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,878,000 after acquiring an additional 49,456 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 30,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,892,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 123,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after acquiring an additional 22,791 shares in the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.82.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $60.75 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $118.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

