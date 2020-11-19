Oppenheimer Weighs in on Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SPB)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Spectrum Brands in a report released on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Spectrum Brands’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

SPB has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectrum Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.38.

SPB stock opened at $65.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.29. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.93. Spectrum Brands has a twelve month low of $19.59 and a twelve month high of $68.60.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Spectrum Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands during the third quarter worth about $41,441,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 14,671.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 546,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 543,125 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the third quarter valued at about $14,728,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the third quarter valued at about $12,556,000. Finally, Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the third quarter valued at about $12,426,000. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

