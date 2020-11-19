Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on OTRK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ontrak from $50.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Ontrak in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ontrak in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ontrak currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.40.

NASDAQ:OTRK opened at $53.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.72 million, a P/E ratio of -28.85 and a beta of 2.58. Ontrak has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.20.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). Equities research analysts forecast that Ontrak will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ontrak in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ontrak during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Ontrak during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Ontrak by 151.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Ontrak during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 24.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

