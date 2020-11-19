OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) Major Shareholder Purchases $16,502.85 in Stock

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) major shareholder Richard S. Ressler acquired 3,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.07 per share, for a total transaction of $16,502.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,502.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ OFS opened at $5.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $79.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.37. OFS Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $12.09.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The investment management company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. OFS Capital had a negative net margin of 43.10% and a positive return on equity of 10.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OFS Capital Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.20%. This is a boost from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OFS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OFS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OFS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in OFS Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its holdings in OFS Capital by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 95,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 9,539 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of OFS Capital by 9.2% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OFS Capital during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of OFS Capital during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

About OFS Capital

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

