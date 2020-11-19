NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $650.00 at UBS Group

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective upped by analysts at UBS Group from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NVDA. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 price objective (up from $575.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $392.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $530.72.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $537.15 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $180.68 and a 12 month high of $589.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $540.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $445.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $331.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.74, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 35,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.04, for a total transaction of $19,403,073.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,068 shares in the company, valued at $63,725,974.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.77, for a total transaction of $5,137,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,712 shares in the company, valued at $5,503,504.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,654 shares of company stock worth $61,687,595 over the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 6.4% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,514 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 233.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,927 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $172,068,000 after purchasing an additional 11,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 835 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

