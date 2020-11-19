NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $600.00 at Raymond James

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from $550.00 to $600.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price (up from $525.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $535.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $530.72.

NVDA opened at $537.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.42 billion, a PE ratio of 98.74, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $180.68 and a twelve month high of $589.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $540.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $445.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 35,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.04, for a total value of $19,403,073.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,725,974.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal bought 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $498.23 per share, for a total transaction of $216,730.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,485.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,654 shares of company stock worth $61,687,595. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $42,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $42,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

