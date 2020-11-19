Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) PT Raised to $45.00

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Wedbush from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Cfra downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

Shares of NUAN stock opened at $33.94 on Thursday. Nuance Communications has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $36.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.02.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nuance Communications will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $121,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,695.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Arthur G. Giterman sold 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $79,474.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,551 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,064.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,776 shares of company stock valued at $2,863,484 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the second quarter worth about $133,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the second quarter worth about $3,973,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 19.7% in the second quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 1,879,567 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,562,000 after buying an additional 309,021 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It offers customers high accuracy in automated speech recognition, natural language understanding capabilities, dialog and information management, biometric speaker authentication, text-to-speech, and domain knowledge along with professional services and implementation support.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.