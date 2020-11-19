Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Acquired by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Novavax by 19.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 36.8% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 52.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVAX opened at $89.91 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.69 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. Novavax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.40.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($5.57). The business had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.56 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6180.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVAX shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Novavax from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.93.

In other news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $2,757,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,130,053. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Trizzino sold 18,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.29, for a total value of $1,965,660.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,193,694.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,185 shares of company stock worth $7,896,576. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

