Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Northrop Grumman worth $30,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOC. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 11.1% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at $176,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 232.3% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 71,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,430,000 after purchasing an additional 49,699 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KDI Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 16.8% during the second quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOC opened at $310.60 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $263.31 and a fifty-two week high of $385.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $308.96 and a 200-day moving average of $321.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $51.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.79.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $390.73.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

