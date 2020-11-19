Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 908,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,065 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.44% of Northern Trust worth $70,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 80.6% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 363 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the third quarter worth about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1,482.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 7,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total transaction of $589,856.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 29,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $2,625,317.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $92.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.97. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $60.67 and a 12 month high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.23%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTRS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.84.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

