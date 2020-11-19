Nord/LB Analysts Give Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) (FRA:DWNI) a €42.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) (FRA:DWNI) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DWNI has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.50 ($46.47) price target on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €43.37 ($51.02).

Shares of DWNI stock opened at €42.35 ($49.82) on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €43.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is €42.03. Deutsche Wohnen SE has a 12-month low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 12-month high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

