Noram Ventures Inc. (NRM.V) (CVE:NRM) Director Anita Young Algie Sells 50,000 Shares

Noram Ventures Inc. (NRM.V) (CVE:NRM) Director Anita Young Algie sold 50,000 shares of Noram Ventures Inc. (NRM.V) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.26, for a total transaction of C$12,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,376,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$355,137.

Anita Young Algie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 13th, Anita Young Algie sold 50,000 shares of Noram Ventures Inc. (NRM.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.23, for a total transaction of C$11,300.00.

Shares of CVE NRM opened at C$0.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.33. Noram Ventures Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.05 and a 12-month high of C$0.34.

Separately, Fundamental Research began coverage on shares of Noram Ventures Inc. (NRM.V) in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “top pick” rating and a C$0.40 price target for the company.

Noram Ventures Inc. (NRM.V) Company Profile

Noram Ventures Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. It explores for lithium brine deposits. The company's flagship property is the Zeus project comprising 1,214 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Nevada.

