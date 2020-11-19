NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NGM opened at $23.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.95. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $23.95.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NGM. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, Director Group L. P. Column purchased 7,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.97 per share, for a total transaction of $131,558.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Group L. P. Column purchased 11,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $197,991.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 91,198 shares of company stock worth $1,620,130 in the last quarter.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

