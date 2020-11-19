Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.63.
NASDAQ NXST opened at $103.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.84. Nexstar Media Group has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $133.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.88 and its 200 day moving average is $87.51.
In related news, EVP Dana Zimmer sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total value of $67,352.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,472.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $495,350.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,367 shares of company stock valued at $4,281,420. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXST. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,927,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,671,000 after buying an additional 1,044,048 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 217.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 174,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,676,000 after purchasing an additional 119,417 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth $9,558,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 182.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 164,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,765,000 after purchasing an additional 106,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 401,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,620,000 after purchasing an additional 100,040 shares in the last quarter.
About Nexstar Media Group
Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.
