Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.63.

NASDAQ NXST opened at $103.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.84. Nexstar Media Group has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $133.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.88 and its 200 day moving average is $87.51.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.73. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 9.65%. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dana Zimmer sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total value of $67,352.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,472.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $495,350.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,367 shares of company stock valued at $4,281,420. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXST. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,927,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,671,000 after buying an additional 1,044,048 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 217.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 174,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,676,000 after purchasing an additional 119,417 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth $9,558,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 182.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 164,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,765,000 after purchasing an additional 106,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 401,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,620,000 after purchasing an additional 100,040 shares in the last quarter.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

