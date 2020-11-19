NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 9.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 267,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,217 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $11,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 9.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,125,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,984,000 after buying an additional 339,206 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the third quarter worth about $262,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 277.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 345.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 32,074 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE NXRT opened at $44.62 on Thursday. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $52.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.53.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.64. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 8.95%. On average, analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.341 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is currently 56.82%.

NXRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $34.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.80.

In other news, Director Catherine D. Wood acquired 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.14 per share, with a total value of $98,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,736. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT).

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.