Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) CEO Paul L. Howes Acquires 12,500 Shares

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) CEO Paul L. Howes acquired 12,500 shares of Newpark Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $14,375.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 991,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,139,909.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NR stock opened at $1.61 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average is $1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $146.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 3.21. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $6.40.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.36%. Research analysts anticipate that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NR. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newpark Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 10,495 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 121.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 16,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 150.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 19,531 shares in the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Newpark Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc supplies products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems; and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids products, technical services, and other minerals to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

